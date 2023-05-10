Wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan to take Narco Test

Wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan to take lie detector Narco Test

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose holding of competitions if Singh is involved in their organisation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 15:25 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday challenged WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him.

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose holding of competitions if Singh is involved in their organisation.

Read | Delhi court seeks status report from police over FIRs lodged against WFI chief

"I challenge WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is culprit and who is not," Malik said at a press conference here.

"We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it," said another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.

The wrestlers also decided to wear black armbands on Thursday to protest the "slow pace of investigation" against Singh.

The protesters have been demanding arrest of Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against the WFI president on April 28.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
WFI
Wrestlers
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

 