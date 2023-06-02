Wrestlers' Protest Highlights: ‘If we aren't allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9 then there will be Andolan,’ say Khap leaders

From the UP government refusing permission for the Brij Brushan rally to the former cricketers extending support to the agitating wrestlers and wrestlers giving an ultimatum to the government for the arrest of the WFI chief, the wrestlers’ protest was nothing short of action today. Thank you readers for staying with Deccan Herald right throughout the day. Stay tuned as DH brings more on the issue tomorrow.
Cong MLA Krishna Poonia alleges govt trying to shield Brij Bhushan Singh
Congress MLA Krishna Poonia on Friday accused the government of shielding WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and said if the women wrestlers who have accused him of sexual harassment are not heard, no other woman in the country will be able to raise her voice in future. (PTI)
A member of Parliament who has ‘heinous allegations’ against him is safe under the prime minister's ‘protective shield’: Rahul Gandhi
As the chorus for the arrest of Brij Bhushan grows, disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi saying that a member of Parliament who has ‘heinous allegations’ against him is safe under the prime minister's ‘protective shield’
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has sought protection to the families of the wrestlers
Even as the wrestlers continue to protest against WFI Chief, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has sought protection to the families of the wrestlers.
Demonstrations, panchayats will be held across country in support of women wrestlers post June 9 if WFI chief is not arrested
Rakesh Tikait demands that government must intervene
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the government to intervene and address the grievances of wrestlers. He has also demanded the arrest of the WFI chief.
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on wrestlers’ protest
Mithun Chakraborty briggs in federalism to the issue of wrestlers’ protest, says the issue is not in the hands of the Centre
‘We have cancelled Ayodhya rally for security reasons,’ says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
‘If we aren't allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9 then there will be an announcement of Andolan,’ say Khap leaders
'Khap mahapanchayat' under way in Haryana's Kurukshetra to deliberate on next steps to be taken in the agitation
A ‘khap mahapanchayat’ is under way in this Haryana district to deliberate on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers' issue.
The representatives of various khaps and farmers' outfits reached the Jat Dharamshala from different places, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
‘Heartbreaking’: Former cricketer Madan Lal on wrestlers’ protest
Former cricketer Madan Lal has said that that it is ‘heartbreaking’ that wrestlers decided to throw their medals and has urged the government to to sort the issue.
1983 Cricket World Cup winning team extends support to protesting wrestlers
In a show of solidarity, the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team has extended its support to the agitation wrestlers. A statement issued by them reads: "We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail."
Judicial process will take its natural course: Bansuri Swaraj over charges against WFI chief
Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj has said that FIRs have already been registered against Brij Bhushan and judicial process would take its natural course.
BJP top brass instructed Brij Bhushan to cancel Ayodhya rally, reports say
The BJP high command has reportedly instructed Brij Bhushan to avoid unnecessary statements about the wrestlers' allegations against him and also told him to not go ahead with his rally in Ayodhya on June 5, meia reports have said.
Scuffle breaks out between the members of Khap panchayat during their meeting in support of wrestlers' protest
Brij Bhushan's June 5 rally in Ayodhya postponed amid ongoing probe into allegations
Amid ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and intimidation, WFI chief's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Ayodhya rally for June 5 has been postponed, media reports have said.
Political compulsions force BJP to not act against Brij Bhushan Singh
Cold political calculation suggests that the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) cannot afford to neutralise Singh. As a six-term MP he can not only win his own seat comfortably, but can also influence the outcome of several other adjoining constituencies in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Read More
FIRs against Brij Bhushan say WFI chief demanded sexual favours, groped, stalked female wrestlers
FIRs registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have detailed the WFI chief indulged in groping, stalking and harassing female wrestlers and demanding sexual favours from them including a minor, various reports have said
Farmers body says memorandum sent to President to let wrestlers continue protests at Jantar Mantar
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said it has sent a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking issuing of directions to allow womenwrestlersto continue their protest at the Jantar Mantar here. The SKM, an umbrella body of several farmer organisations, also said that it has reiterated its demand for the arrest and speedy legal proceedings against Singh. (PTI)
NCP's Clyde Crasto urges Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir to speak up in support of wrestlers
NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked Tendulkar, who was recently appointed by the Maharashtra government as 'Smile Ambassador', to speak up for the womenwrestlers.
In a message to cricketer-turned-politician and BJP Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir, Crasto asked him to fulfil his "duty" towards fellow sportspersons
NCP members staged a protest in support of protesting wrestlers in Nagpur on Thursday
NCP members staged a protest in support of protesting wrestlers in Nagpur on Thursday
Karnataka Mahila Congress to protest Centre's apathy towards women wrestler
The Congress women's wing in Karnataka will stage a protest in all the district centres against the Union government's 'apathy' towards women wrestlers, its president Pushpa Amarnath said on Thursday.
Read more
With ‘fight for liberty’ Mamata stands firm behind wrestlers
The issue of protesting wrestlers has gained pace in Kolkata with the Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee pledging not to give up the fight till an action is initiated, and the matter is taken to a conclusion through legal means.
Read more
Trade unions stand in unity with protesting wrestlers in Bengaluru
The Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) organised a protest at Freedom Park on Thursday in solidarity with the wrestlers protesting in Delhi.
Read more