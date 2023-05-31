Wrestlers' Protest Updates: Protestors should await Delhi police probe, not take steps that may harm sport and aspiring wrestlers, says Anurag Thakur

Heavy security has been deployed near the India Gate amid a hunger strike call by country's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. Meanwhile, Tikait has called for a 'mahapanchayat' tomorrow to discuss the issue in detail. Yesterday, the protesting wrestlers halted their plan to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step. Meanwhile, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told the wrestlers that immersing their medals would not make the government hang him and instead urged them to show proof. Track latest updates from the wrestlers' protest only with DH!