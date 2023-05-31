Wrestlers' Protest Updates: Protestors should await Delhi police probe, not take steps that may harm sport and aspiring wrestlers, says Anurag Thakur

Heavy security has been deployed near the India Gate amid a hunger strike call by country's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. Meanwhile, Tikait has called for a 'mahapanchayat' tomorrow to discuss the issue in detail. Yesterday, the protesting wrestlers halted their plan to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step. Meanwhile, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told the wrestlers that immersing their medals would not make the government hang him and instead urged them to show proof. Track latest updates from the wrestlers' protest only with DH!
Protestors should await Delhi police probe, not take steps that may harm sport and aspiring wrestlers: Anurag Thakur
DCW seeks case against man for revealing identity to minor complainant against Brij Bhushan Singh
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal Wednesday issued a notice to police seeking to file a case against a man who allegedly revealed the identity of a minor wrestler who has filed a sexual harassment complaint against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
BRS leader Kavitha supports women wrestlers, seeks action against WFI chief
BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday came in support of the women wrestlers who have been protesting for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.(PTI)
Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong, probe underway: Delhi Police
Earlier reports, citing Delhi police, had said that there was not enough evidence against the embattled WFI chief.
Immersing your (wrestlers) medals in Ganga won’t make the government hang me: WFI chief Brij Bhushan
If this would have happened during Congress’ rule, the minister would have been suspended by now, says Vijender Singh
If single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself, says WFI chief
No evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh, say Delhi Police
Till now, we have not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh. Within 15 days we'll be filing our report in court. It could be in the form of charge sheet or final report. There is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers' claim, reported ANI quoting sources in Delhi Police.
The source added thatsections of POCSO added in FIR has less than seven years imprisonment, so Investigating Officer cannot proceed with arrest as demanded by the accused. "Neither he is influencing the witness nor he is destroying the evidence,"the source said.
Does POCSO not apply to Brij Bhushan? Sibal flays govt
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed the government over the issue of allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, and asked whether POCSO and immediate arrest apply to all accused other than Singh because he belongs to the BJP.
The attack by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, came a day after the matter escalated as the wrestlers reached Haridwar on the banks of the Ganga, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river but stopped short of doing so after being convinced by farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.
Tikait announces 'mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar tomorrow
BKU leader Naresh Tikait said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges. Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.
Wish PM had lived up to his words of 'Naari Samaan', says Shiv Sena MP
The Opposition has been slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre for the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers.Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the government's "silence" on the issue led to the condemnation by international wrestling body United World Wrestling (UWW).
"This is a shame Indian government and Delhi Police called on itself. Wish the Sports Ministry and Women Ministry had shown the spine to stand up for what was the right thing to do rather than over their politics. Wish India's PM had lived upto his words of Naari Samaan rather than turning a blind eye to the protests. Their silence led to this statement from UWW," Chaturvedi said.
Govt should not test patience of country: Deepender Hooda in show of support to wrestlers
The dishonour of one woman had led to the Mahabharata, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said Tuesday as he attacked the BJP-led central government over the wrestlers' protest, warning it against testing the patience of the country.
Heavy security has been deployed near the India Gate area after wrestlers said they plan to go on hunger strike
Wrestlers say they'll go on a hunger strike 'until death' at India Gate
The wrestlers, after being evicted from Jantar Mantar on May 28 have said they will continue their protest and go on a hunger strike "until death" at theIndiaGate. However, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they will not be allowed to protest atIndiaGateas it is a "national monument and not a site for demonstrations".
Khap leaders have called emergency meeting today
Meanwhile, Khap leaders have called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action."Our daughters are being tortured, and the whole country is angry. The government is saving one man (WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). Holding a peaceful protest is not wrong. We will not let them (the protesting wrestlers) down... We have called a khap meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action regarding the demand to arrest the WFI chief (on charges of sexual harassment)," Tikait told reporters yesterday.
Warning by wrestling's world governing body must be taken seriously, says Clyde Crasto
Standing in solidarity: Activists, sportspersons in Bengaluru seek justice for wrestlers
Activists, writers, and sportspersons gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday to express solidarity with the national wrestlers in Delhi and demand action against MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual harassment.
Among the gathering were renowned swimmer Nisha Millet, champion athlete Reeth Abraham, and writer-historian Ramachandra Guha, who denounced the wrestlers’ mistreatment and called for Singh’s immediate arrest.
Congress accuses govt of 'protecting' accused of sexual exploitation, questions Modi's claims on women security
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being "anti-daughter" for protecting those accused of sexual exploitation and not standing with the "daughters" who brought pride to the country.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort and yet protecting those accused of harassing women.
Anil Kumble dismayed by manhandling of wrestlers
The legendary Anil Kumble on Tuesday said he is "dismayed" by the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar where they were manhandled and detained by police for trying to march towards the new Parliament building and hold a 'Mahila Mahapanchayat'.
UWW condemns detention of wrestlers, threatens to ban WFI if polls not held in time
Meanwhile, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday condemned the detention of India's top wrestlers during their protest in Jantar Mantar and threatened to suspend the national federation WFI if it fails to hold its election within the stipulated time.
Tikait collects medals from protesting wrestlers, seeks 5 days time
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Naresh Tikait collected the World and Olympic medals from the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, and sought five days time before taking the next step.
Wrestlers halt plan to immerse medals in Ganga, give five days time to government
Country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, on Tuesday drove to the holy town of Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh to immerse their medals in Ganga river to intensify their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but an intervention by a senior farmer's leader prompted them to postpone their plans for the time being.
Wrestlers’ protest: Parties exercise caution over ramifications ahead of Lok Sabha polls
With less than 12 months to go for the next general elections, political ramifications of the wrestlers’ agitation in over three dozen Lok Sabha constituencies of Jat influence spread across north India have forced political parties to firm up their position on the issue with extreme caution.
The agitation has been led by internationally acclaimed wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. The Olympians and many others in the group who have been insisting on the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh belong to the Jat community — an influential intermediary caste with land holdings.
