Wrestlers' Protest Updates: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik halt plan to immerse medals in Ganga

Country's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have halted their plan to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga. The decision came after a two-hour protest at Haridwar where farm leaders persuaded wrestlers not to take the drastic step. Track latest updates from wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh only with DH!