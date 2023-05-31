Wrestlers' Protest Updates: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik halt plan to immerse medals in Ganga

Country's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have halted their plan to immerse their Olympic and world championship medals in the Ganga. The decision came after a two-hour protest at Haridwar where farm leaders persuaded wrestlers not to take the drastic step. Track latest updates from wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh only with DH!
Standing in solidarity: Activists, sportspersons in Bengaluru seek justice for wrestlers
Activists, writers, and sportspersons gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday to express solidarity with the national wrestlers in Delhi and demand action against MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual harassment.
Among the gathering were renowned swimmer Nisha Millet, champion athlete Reeth Abraham, and writer-historian Ramachandra Guha, who denounced the wrestlers’ mistreatment and called for Singh’s immediate arrest.
Read more
Congress accuses govt of 'protecting' accused of sexual exploitation, questions Modi's claims on women security
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being "anti-daughter" for protecting those accused of sexual exploitation and not standing with the "daughters" who brought pride to the country.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving long lectures on respect for women from the Red Fort and yet protecting those accused of harassing women.
Read more
Anil Kumble dismayed by manhandling of wrestlers
The legendary Anil Kumble on Tuesday said he is "dismayed" by the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar where they were manhandled and detained by police for trying to march towards the new Parliament building and hold a 'Mahila Mahapanchayat'.
UWW condemns detention of wrestlers, threatens to ban WFI if polls not held in time
Meanwhile, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday condemned the detention of India's top wrestlers during their protest in Jantar Mantar and threatened to suspend the national federation WFI if it fails to hold its election within the stipulated time.
Read more
Tikait collects medals from protesting wrestlers, seeks 5 days time
Bharatiya Kisan Union's Naresh Tikait collected the World and Olympic medals from the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, and sought five days time before taking the next step.
Wrestlers halt plan to immerse medals in Ganga, give five days time to government
Country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, on Tuesday drove to the holy town of Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh to immerse their medals in Ganga river to intensify their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but an intervention by a senior farmer's leader prompted them to postpone their plans for the time being.
Read more
Wrestlers’ protest: Parties exercise caution over ramifications ahead of Lok Sabha polls
With less than 12 months to go for the next general elections, political ramifications of the wrestlers’ agitation in over three dozen Lok Sabha constituencies of Jat influence spread across north India have forced political parties to firm up their position on the issue with extreme caution.
The agitation has been led by internationally acclaimed wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. The Olympians and many others in the group who have been insisting on the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh belong to the Jat community — an influential intermediary caste with land holdings.
Read more