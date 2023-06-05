Wrestlers meet Shah at his residence, share concerns

Wrestling mess: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Amit Shah at his residence, share concerns

  Jun 05 2023
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik. Credit: Reuters Photo

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) boss.

"They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But no decision has been reached so far," a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh are leading the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April accusing the sidelined president of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment against many wrestlers including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site were dismantled.

The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar claiming that they want to drop their medals in the river Ganga. With many people requesting them, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers' leaders to take a call.

The wrestlers will soon take a call on where to resume their protest.

