'Wrong perception': Hardik Pandya on reports of his watches being seized at Mumbai airport

After alleged reports of the Mumbai Customs Department seizing two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore of Hardik Pandya, the cricketer said that he "voluntarily went to declare the items bought by him and pay the requisite customs duty."

The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches, officials were earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media. I voluntarily went to the Mumbai airport customs department to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty...," the cricketer said in a statement

Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches: Mumbai Customs Department pic.twitter.com/tx7hCxFknH — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

"Early on Monday morning, November 15, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I went to Mumbai airport customs counter..." Pandya said. He added that the cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours.

Maintaining that he is a law-abiding citizen, the Indian cricketer said, "All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded."

