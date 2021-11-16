'Wrong perception': Hardik Pandya on reports of his watches being seized at Mumbai airport

'Wrong perception': Pandya denies seizure of watches

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 16 2021, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 09:51 ist
India's Hardik Pandya. Credit: Reuters File Photo

After alleged reports of the Mumbai Customs Department seizing two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore of Hardik Pandya, the cricketer said that he "voluntarily went to declare the items bought by him and pay the requisite customs duty."

The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches, officials were earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media. I voluntarily went to the Mumbai airport customs department to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty...," the cricketer said in a statement

"Early on Monday morning, November 15, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I went to Mumbai airport customs counter..." Pandya said. He added that the cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours.

Maintaining that he is a law-abiding citizen, the Indian cricketer said, "All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded."

