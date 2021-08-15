'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai': PM Modi ends Independence Day speech with poem

Believing in the potential of the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is a "can do generation" and ended his Independence Day speech with a poem.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said that no obstacle can stop us from achieving the 21st-century dreams of development of the country.

"Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of the nation first,” he added.

Modi ended his speech with a poem that encourages the citizens to make the most out of the current situation.

“यही समय है, सही समय है, भारत का अनमोल समय है। कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो कर ना सको, कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो पा ना सको, तुम उठ जाओ, तुम जुट जाओ (This is the time, this is the right time, this is India's precious time. There is nothing that cannot be done, there's nothing that you can't get),” he said in his poem.