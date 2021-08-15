PM Narendra Modi ends his I-Day speech with a poem

'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai': PM Modi ends Independence Day speech with poem

Modi ended his speech with a poem that encourages the citizens to make the most out of the current situation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 15 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 15:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort today. Credit: AFP Photo

Believing in the potential of the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is a "can do generation" and ended his Independence Day speech with a poem.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said that no obstacle can stop us from achieving the 21st-century dreams of development of the country.

Watch Independence Day live updates here

"Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of the nation first,” he added.

Modi ended his speech with a poem that encourages the citizens to make the most out of the current situation. 

“यही समय है, सही समय है, भारत का अनमोल समय है। कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो कर ना सको, कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो पा ना सको, तुम उठ जाओ, तुम जुट जाओ (This is the time, this is the right time, this is India's precious time. There is nothing that cannot be done, there's nothing that you can't get),” he said in his poem.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Independence Day celebrations
Narendra Modi
poem
Red Fort
India News
Independence Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 