Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away at the age of 74

Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passed away in the wee hours of April 20. She was 74 year old.

Pamela was one of the strongest pillars of Yash Raj Films and was actively involved in making the music of many films that were made under the banner.

Pamela, who kept a very low profile and tried to dodge the limelight was last seen in the Netflix docu-series The Romantics which was based on the legacy of Yash Raj Films. The series was a treasure trove of anecdotes about Yash Chopra, his family and his illustrious career.

Apart from helping Yash Chopra with the music and songs, Pamela has also worked as a writer, and costume designer in many of his films.