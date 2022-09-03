'Hyderabad Liberation Day to be celebrated on Sept 17'

Year-long commemoration of 75 yrs of Hyderabad liberation from Sep 17

He has also requested the three CMs to observe an inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events across their states

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2022, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 17:40 ist

The Central government will hold year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation', with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Reddy has written letters to the chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them to the inaugural programme at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

"I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved the year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' from Sep 17, 2022, to Sep 17, 2023," Reddy wrote in each of the letters dated September 3.

He has also requested the three CMs to observe an inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events across their states. 

"I would also request you to identify events and commemorations throughout the year and share these plans with the Government of India so that a holistic approach can be taken in planning the yearlong commemorations," he wrote.

The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's Rule was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Hyderabad
Indian Politics
Nizam

What's Brewing

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

 