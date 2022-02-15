Yes Bank: CBI raids at Radius Developers premises

Yes Bank: CBI raids at Radius Developers premises in Mumbai, Pune

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 15 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 14:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises of Radius Developers in Mumbai and Pune in the Yes Bank case, news agency ANI said citing sources.

More to follow...
 

YES Bank
CBI

