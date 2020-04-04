Yes Bank commits Rs 10 crore for COVID-19 relief works

Yes Bank commits Rs 10 crore for COVID-19 relief works

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 04 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 22:09 ist
Reuters/File photo

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday committed Rs 10 crore to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The struggling private sector lender, which had to be bailed out through state-run SBI and a consortium of private sector banks, will donate Rs 10 crore into the PM-Cares Fund.

“The Bank stands in support of the Honourable Prime Minister's call for joint action in tackling the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19,” a statement said.

Meanwhile, mid-tier information technology firm Persistent Systems has also committed Rs 25 crore for relief efforts, the Pune-based company said in a statement.

Multiplex chain operator Inox has also made a commitment of Rs 5 crore towards various relief efforts, its head Siddharth Jain tweeted.

This includes Rs 2 crore each to the PM-Cares Fund, and a clutch of other government bodies and the remaining Rs 1 crore towards providing personal protective equipment to health workers and food to stuck migrants in Maharashtra, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
YES Bank
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Frontline medical staff deaths grow in Spain, Italy

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

Indonesia covers up to protect orangutans from virus

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

How Karnataka tackled a pandemic in the 19th century

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

Lockdown violation: Police to deliver FIRs at doorsteps

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

'Unruly' Tablighis be killed with bullets: MNS chief

 