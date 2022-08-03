Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches properties of Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale

In a significant development in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate attached total assets worth Rs 415 crore belonging to businessmen Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale.

With this provisional attachment order, the total value of properties attached in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case now stands at Rs 1,827 crore. The attachment was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

“While the value of properties attached for Chhabria was Rs 251 crore, the same for Bhosale was Rs 164 crore,” according to ED officials.

Chhabria is a director of Radius Estate and Developers Private Limited and Raghuleela Builders Private Ltd. Bhosale is the founder of ABIL Group.

The attached assets of Chhabria are in the form of a land parcel located in Santacruz, Mumbai worth Rs 116.5 crore, 25% equity shares of Chhabria’s company held in land parcel, located at Bengaluru worth Rs 115 crore, a flat located at Santacruz, Mumbai worth Rs 3 crore, profit receivable from hotel belonging to Chhabria located at Delhi Airport worth Rs 13.67 crore and three high-end luxury cars of Chhabria worth Rs 3.10 crore.

The attached assets of Bhosale are in the form of a duplex flat belonging to Bhosale, located in Mumbai worth Rs 102.8 crore, one land parcel located at Pune worth Rs 14.65 crore, another land parcel located at Pune worth Rs 29.24 crore, a land parcel located at Nagpur worth Rs 15.52 crore and another portion of land located at Nagpur to the extent of Rs 1.45 crore.

ED is carrying out an investigation against Rana Kapoor of Yes Bank and Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the promoters of DHFL.