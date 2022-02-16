Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in Rs 300 cr fraud case

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was on Wednesday granted bail by a special PMLA Court in Mumbai in a fraud case of over Rs 300 crore.
The case pertains to a loan taken by Oyster Buildwell, a holding company of Avantha Realty Limited from Yes Bank, and its alleged misappropriation between 2017 and 2019.
More details awaited.
