Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in Rs 300 cr fraud case

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was on Wednesday granted bail by a special PMLA Court in Mumbai in a fraud case of over Rs 300 crore.

The case pertains to a loan taken by Oyster Buildwell, a holding company of Avantha Realty Limited from Yes Bank, and its alleged misappropriation between 2017 and 2019.

More details awaited.

