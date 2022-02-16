Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in fraud case

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in Rs 300 cr fraud case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 16 2022, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 17:12 ist
Rana Kapoor. Credit: AFP File photo

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was on Wednesday granted bail by a special PMLA Court in Mumbai in a fraud case of over Rs 300 crore.

The case pertains to a loan taken by Oyster Buildwell, a holding company of Avantha Realty Limited from Yes Bank, and its alleged misappropriation between 2017 and 2019.

More details awaited.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rana Kapoor
Fraud
YES Bank

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

'Flying taxi' dream faces hurdles before lift-off

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer named KKR captain

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

Remembering Bappi Da: 10 of his most iconic songs

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

New Michael Kors show celebrates return of NY nightlife

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Olympics: If medals come by mail, do they still shine?

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Lesser known facts about the Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Hic, hic, hooray! New tipples bring cheer

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

Abandoned pets: No place to call home

 