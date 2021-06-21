Yoga a ray of hope as the world fight Covid pandemic: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi commemorated the International Day of Yoga on Monday and said that Yoga leads us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity.

"In the 1.5 years of Covid, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga since the last year or so," the Prime Minister said.

He said, "Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights the Covid-19 pandemic."

Modi also spoke about yoga being used by frontline warriors and doctors in the context of Covid-19. "When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that whenever the sages of India spoke of health, they did not only meant physical health. "That is why, along with physical health, there is so much emphasis on mental health in yoga," he said.

On the importance of celebrating oneself, Modi said that we are the biggest source of energy in the universe, and that "yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves".