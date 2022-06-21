Yoga Day Highlights: People across India celebrate International Day of Yoga; leaders urge all to make yoga daily routine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace here on Tuesday and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". Stay tuned for more updates.