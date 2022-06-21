Yoga Day Highlights: People across India celebrate International Day of Yoga; leaders urge all to make yoga daily routine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace here on Tuesday and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". Stay tuned for more updates.
Yoga has no barrier of age, caste, geography or religion and everyone should make the ancient physical fitness regime a part of their daily routine to reap its rich benefits: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Yoga has no barrier of age, caste, geography or religion and everyone should make the ancient physical fitness regime a part of their daily routine to reap its rich benefits, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday. Addressing the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations organised here by the Ministries of Culture and Ayush, he said, "Yoga is time-tested. Yoga has no barrier, no age, no caste, no region, no religion. That's why it is universal."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the International Yoga Day with some school children and dignitaries here on Tuesday and expressed happiness that the ancient Indian practice of yoga has now spread across the world.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and State Health Minister Veena George led from the front at various places as the state celebrated the International Yoga Day.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia and called on citizens to take a pledge to be healthy to contribute to the country's development.
Underlining the benefits of the ancient practice, Mandaviya, who performed yoga asanas along with hundreds of participants, said the citizens of a country need to be healthy for it to become a developed nation, according to a health ministry statement.
Mandaviya said yoga embodies unity of mind and body, and thought and action. It is a holistic approach that is invaluable to health and well-being.
"Yoga is not just about exercise, it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature," he added.
Yoga increases spiritual power through asanas, pranayama and meditation, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday.
The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture was speaking at a Yoga Day event organised by the National Institute of Ayurveda at Jantar Mantar here.
He practiced yoga along with others in the morning.
Billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday did an hour-long session of yoga exercises in the open air as he led corporate India to join the International Day of Yoga celebrations.
Several public and private sector companies held yoga sessions at their offices to promote the adoption of exercise in daily routines to stay fit and healthy.
Adani, chairman of logistics-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group, and his wife Priti, who heads the Adani Foundation, "participated with more than 1,000 members of the Adani Parivaar team to celebrate health, mindfulness and meditation," the group said in a statement.
The session was held at a football ground at Adani Shantigram in Ahmedabad.
Several other business leaders tweeted pictures of their yoga sessions.
On PM Modi's call, entire world adopted Yoga: Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who explained to the United Nations General Assembly the importance ofyogaand appealed to the world to adopt it.
Northern Command of the Indian Army organized a special yoga camp at its Bikram Park ground in Udhampur to mark the International Yoga Day.
Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: Kovind
Yoga is India's gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.
People have understood importance of healthy lifestyle based on yoga: Gujarat CM
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad led a crowd of nearly 7,500 people in performingyogaon Tuesday morning at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the InternationalYogaDay.
Himveers of ITBP practice Yoga at high altitudes in Himalayas
Power of yoga is power of unity: UNGA Prez
The power of yoga is the power of unity for a healthier and prosperous future for all and it is here to stay, President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has said, underlining that the practice offers a holistic approach at a time when the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic that triggered a deluge of anxiety and depression.
CM Kejriwal performs Yoga with hundreds of Delhiites
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium here on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.
He appealed people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day.
Yogi leads Yoga Day celebrations in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel led the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday by performing yoga in the sprawling lawns of the Raj Bhavan here.
A large number of state ministers, bureaucrats and eminent citizens were also in attendance.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at International Yoga Day celebration at Raj Bhavan organised by Indian Navy
People take part in an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga organized by the Indian Embassy, in front of Wat Mahatat Buddhist temple in Ayutthaya
'Yoga is spiritual, not religious,' says Baba Ramdev
BJP working to take Yoga forward, celebrating Yoga Day at 75,000 places: Nadda
Today, the 8th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated. Today, on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and International Yoga Day, the BJP is working to take yoga forward by celebrating Yoga Day in this way at 75,000 places: JP Nadda
Indian Army jawans and canine warriors participate in Yoga Day celebrations, in Poonch
Yoga brings peace to our society, it brings peace to our nations and the world, and Yoga brings peace to our universe: PM Modi
Yoga celebrations in Kerala: MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan performs Yoga at the premises of Shree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram
Watch | People perform Yoga at Mysuru Palace Ground in Karnataka
Yoga is now becoming way of life: PM Modi at International Yoga Day in Mysuru
Yoga is India's gift to humanity: Prez Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul," he says.