Yoga Day Live: Top leaders perform Yoga at 75 historical places, exchange greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace here on Tuesday and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". Stay tuned for more updates.
On PM Modi's call, entire world adopted Yoga: Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who explained to the United Nations General Assembly the importance ofyogaand appealed to the world to adopt it.
Northern Command of the Indian Army organized a special yoga camp at its Bikram Park ground in Udhampur to mark the International Yoga Day.
Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: Kovind
Yoga is India's gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.
People have understood importance of healthy lifestyle based on yoga: Gujarat CM
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad led a crowd of nearly 7,500 people in performingyogaon Tuesday morning at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the InternationalYogaDay.
Himveers of ITBP practice Yoga at high altitudes in Himalayas
Power of yoga is power of unity: UNGA Prez
The power of yoga is the power of unity for a healthier and prosperous future for all and it is here to stay, President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has said, underlining that the practice offers a holistic approach at a time when the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic that triggered a deluge of anxiety and depression.
CM Kejriwal performs Yoga with hundreds of Delhiites
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium here on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.
He appealed people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day.
Yogi leads Yoga Day celebrations in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel led the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday by performing yoga in the sprawling lawns of the Raj Bhavan here.
A large number of state ministers, bureaucrats and eminent citizens were also in attendance.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at International Yoga Day celebration at Raj Bhavan organised by Indian Navy
People take part in an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga organized by the Indian Embassy, in front of Wat Mahatat Buddhist temple in Ayutthaya
'Yoga is spiritual, not religious,' says Baba Ramdev
BJP working to take Yoga forward, celebrating Yoga Day at 75,000 places: Nadda
Today, the 8th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated. Today, on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and International Yoga Day, the BJP is working to take yoga forward by celebrating Yoga Day in this way at 75,000 places: JP Nadda
Indian Army jawans and canine warriors participate in Yoga Day celebrations, in Poonch
Yoga brings peace to our society, it brings peace to our nations and the world, and Yoga brings peace to our universe: PM Modi
Yoga celebrations in Kerala: MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan performs Yoga at the premises of Shree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram
Watch | People perform Yoga at Mysuru Palace Ground in Karnataka
Yoga is now becoming way of life: PM Modi at International Yoga Day in Mysuru
Yoga is India's gift to humanity: Prez Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul," he says.