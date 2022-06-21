Yoga Day Live: Yoga not just a 'part of life' but it has become 'way of life', says PM Modi in Karnataka

Yoga brings peace to our universe, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he led the main event of the International Day of Yoga in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace on Tuesday. Thousands of people joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga demonstration here. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". Stay tuned for more updates.