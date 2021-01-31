Yoga extremely popular in Chile: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat' address

Yoga extremely popular in Chile: PM in 'Mann ki Baat'

Unlike International Day of Yoga, which has been celebrated on June 21 for the past five years, Chile celebrates its Yoga Day on November 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 12:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on International Yoga Day in Ranchi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra  Modi said in 'Mann ki Baat' — his monthly radio address to the nation — that the Chilean Congress (Parliament) had declared and celebrated November 4 as National Yoga Day, and that there were over 30 yoga centres in Chile's capital Santiago. 

"..Yoga is extremely popular there," the PM said.

Yoga, one of the most popular exports of Indian culture is widely practised around the world. 

Unlike International Day of Yoga, which has been celebrated on June 21 for the past five years, Chile celebrates its Yoga Day on November 4 as that was when the first yoga centre was set up in the South American nation. It was set up in 1962 by Jose Rafael Estrada.

PM Modi also added another interesting fact about the Chilean Parliament. "The name of the Vice President of the Chilean Senate is Rabindranath Quinteros." The name, he said, was "inspired by Vishwa Kavi Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore."  

