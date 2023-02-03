Ramdev accuses Muslims of abducting Hindu women

Yoga guru Ramdev hurls barbs at Muslims, accuses them of abducting Hindu women

Continuing his attack on Muslims, he said they become terrorists or criminals and yet offer namaz

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 03 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 19:19 ist
Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

In provocative remarks at a meeting of seers, Yoga guru Ramdev accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

"Muslims offer namaz five times a day and then do whatever they want. They kidnap Hindu girls and commit all kinds of sins. Our Muslim brothers commit a lot of sins but they definitely offer namaz as they are taught to do so. Hindu religion is not like this," he said Thursday at the gathering in Barmer.

A video of his speech has surfaced on social media.

Also Read — Mysuru: Over 22,000 brave early morning chill to participate in Yogathon

"I am not criticising anyone but people are obsessed only with this. Some people talk about converting the entire world to Islam and others want to convert the world to Christianity," Ramdev said.

He claimed that these faiths had no other agenda.

Continuing his attack on Muslims, he said they become terrorists or criminals and yet offer namaz. He also referred to the attire of orthodox members of the community.

He said Hinduism teaches people not to engage in violence and dishonesty.

"Wake up early in the morning, pray to God, do yoga, do good work and good deeds by worshiping your deity. This is what Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma teach us,” Ramdev said.

