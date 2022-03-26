Yoga uniting world in pursuit of good health, wellness: PM

Yoga unites world in pursuit of good health: PM Modi

Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally, PM Modi noted

  • Mar 26 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 10:35 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness as he lauded the Indian embassy's "great effort" in Doha for holding a yoga session for people of 114 nationalities.

In his tweets, Modi also referred to the Ministry of Ayush signing the 'host country agreement' with the World Health Organization for establishing the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and said India is honoured to be home to such a state-of-the-art centre.

"This centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good," he said.

Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally, he noted, adding that the WHO centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in the society.

The World Health Organization had earlier tweeted that it and the Indian government have agreed to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine to maximise the potential of traditional medicines through modern science and technology.

