Yogi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh BJP executive meeting

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh BJP executive meeting

This is the first meeting after the BJP won a second term in state in the Assembly elections in March

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • May 29 2022, 12:00 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 12:00 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the BJP's state working committee meeting on Sunday to discuss plans to fast-track its beneficiary outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to BJP general secretary Govind Narain Shukla, state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting to finalise the agenda of the working committee.

Swatantra Dev Singh will also chair the state working committee meeting, making it clear that the new state chief would be named later.

The meeting, according to sources, will also discuss the preparations for celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight years in office and the strategy for the upcoming bypolls to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha biennial elections and the Legislative Council polls.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
India News
BJP

