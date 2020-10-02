Yogi govt denting BJP's image; allow media, politicos to visit Hathras victim's family: Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday questioned the hurried cremation of the Hathras gang rape victim and barring entry of media and opposition leaders from visiting the family, claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government's actions have dented the image of the BJP.

Bharti, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister who is recuperating from Covid-19, said that she would have been sitting with the victim’s family had she not contracted the infectious disease.

“We have laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple and made claims for ushering in Ram Rajya. But the suspicious actions of the police in this incident has dented the image of your government and the BJP,” said Bharti, who is also the national Vice President of the BJP.

She disapproved of the hurried cremation of the gang rape victim and confinement of the victim’s family in the village.

“As per my understanding, there is no rule that stops the family members from meeting anyone while the SIT investigates the matter. Such action raises questions over the SIT investigation,” Bharti said.

“You are an administrator with a clean image. I request you to allow media persons and leaders of political parties to meet the victim’s family,” the said.