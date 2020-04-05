Yogi hints at lifting coronavirus lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from April 15

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hinted at lifting the 21-day lockdown in the state from April 15 though with certain restrictions.

At a meeting with the MPs from the state and MLAs through video conferencing, Adityanath said that the government would not allow large gatherings under any circumstances after the lockdown was lifted.

''It is going to be a challenge to control the crowds, that may come on to the streets once the lockdown is lifted....we can not allow that to happen,'' he said.

Hinting that the lifting of the lockdown would be done in a staggered manner, Adityanath asked the MPs and MLAs to give their suggestions to the government in this regard.

According to the sources, in the first phase the state government was likely to lift the lockdown in those districts, where there was no case of Coronavirus positive. In the districts affected by the COVID 19, some restrictions would remain in force.

The chief minister also directed the officials to chalk out a detailed plan for the lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner.