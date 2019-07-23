Yogi plans India's tallest Ram statue in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the tallest statue of Lord Shri Ram would be installed in Ayodhya on a 100-acre site.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials, Adityanath said, "A complete plan should be prepared to install the 251-metre tall statue of Lord Shri Ram in the holy city."

"Along with the statue of Lord Shri Ram, a plan should be prepared for the overall development of Ayodhya. There should be arrangements for basic tourist facilities along with the digital museum, interpretation center, library, parking, food plaza, landscaping based on the theme of Lord Shri Ram," Adityanath said, in a statement issued by the UP government.

It was also decided that trust under the chairmanship of the chief minister will be constituted.

For setting up the world's tallest statue, an MoU will be signed with the Gujarat government for technical assistance. A separate unit of State Manufacturing Corporation will be set up for the purpose of this project, structure, bidding operation and construction work.

For a site survey of the project, environmental assessment, and feasibility study, assistance will be sought from IIT Kanpur and Nagpur-based NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), a constituent laboratory of CSIR.

The 251-meter Lord Ram statue will be the world's tallest. The Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 metres, Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue in Mumbai is 137.2 metres, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's tribute in Gujarat is 183 metres, Gautam Buddha's statue in China is 208 metres and proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Mumbai is 212 metres.

In another meeting, Adityanath asked the officials to prepare for a fast-approaching digital revolution.

After going through the UP Data Centre Policy-2019 by the Department of Information Technology and Electronics at Lok Bhawan here, Adityanath said, "Data storage will be extremely necessary for future, and in this situation establishment of data centers in the state becomes a necessity."

He stressed on the security of data.

The chief minister asked the officials to discuss the policy with officials of the Government of India.

"Also put it in public domain seeking suggestions from the people," Adityanath said, in a statement.

Additional Chief Secretary, IT and Electronics, Alok Sinha said, "With the increasing usage of internet and IT, data usage in the future will also register a hike. For this, data centers should be established in the state. The establishment of data centers is likely to generate jobs on a large scale."

During the presentation, the UP chief minister was told there are 30 crore data users (for various social media platform) in India, of which around 3.5 crores are from UP, the statement said.