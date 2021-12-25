Yogi, Pradhan pay tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan garlanded the statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paid him floral tributes on his birth anniversary at the Lok Bhawan here on Saturday.

Hailing the former prime minister, Adityanath said Vajpayee commanded respect and reverence from all leaders cutting across party lines.

"His long public life, spanning six decades, was unblemished," the chief minister said.

According to the state BJP unit, the party is celebrating Vajpayee's birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day'. Workers and office bearers are taking part in various programmes at the booth level to pay him tributes by holding a discussion on his personality and work.

'Atal Yuva Sankalp Yatras' are being taken out in all 403 Assembly constituencies of the state, the organisers said.

On Friday evening, several programmes were held in Lucknow, the constituency Vajpayee represented in the Lok Sabha.

At least 30 eye checkup camps were organised in different places of Lucknow during the last one month during which around 5,000 people were benefitted, the organisers said.

At a programme organised by Pandit Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation at King George's Medical University here, poet Kumar Vishwas gave a presentation on 'Atal Ram Sankalp, Apne Apne Ram'.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh were present.

Watch the latest DH videos: