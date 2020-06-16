Yogi under opposition fire over teachers' recruitment, animal husbandry scams

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath came under attack from the opposition leaders over alleged large scale irregularities in recruitment of teachers and arrest of the private secretary of a minister on charges of taking bribe for giving tenders of the animal husbandry department.

Some of those arrested in connection with the teachers' recruitment and animal husbandry tender scams were alleged to be close to senior BJP leaders of the state.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (June 16) took potshots at Adityanath and said that the UP Secretariat had turned into a ''den of corruption' and that it was 'shocking' that the latter and his ministers had no 'inkling' about what was going on under their nose raising a question mark on their functioning.

''The animal husbandry scam had exposed the corruption prevalent in this government...there is only corruption at the centre of the executive in the state,'' Priyanka said in a series of tweets.

The Congress leader also took exception to the transfer of the police chief of Prayagraj district, who had taken action against those allegedly involved in the irregularities in the teachers' recruitment.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that the BJP leaders were involved in the scams and that they were busy ''making money''.

Seven persons, including the PA of a minister and three 'journalists', were arrested for allegedly extorting crores from a Madhya Pradesh trader for helping him get the tenders of the animal husbandry department.

Earlier several arrests were made after it came to light that there were large scale irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state and that many of the candidates had paid bribes to get an appointment.

Posters showing some accused persons in the twin scams with senior BJP leaders also surfaced on the walls of the VVIP Guest House near the CM residence on Tuesday.