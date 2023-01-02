You can easily afford a driver: Kapil Dev to young cricketers after Rishabh Pant's accident

Reacting to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev offered a word of advice to youngsters, saying, "You can easily afford a driver."

Pant met with a major car crash on Friday morning. He was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car.

The 25-year-old suffered serious injuries on forehead, a ligament tear on the knee, also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

"This is learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe," the 1983 World Cup winning captain said in an interview with ABP News.

"Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself," he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assured that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre.

He has been shifted to a private suite from the ICU due to a high risk of catching infection.