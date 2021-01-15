You can register on the Co-WIN app using these photo IDs

A day before India kickstarts its massive vaccination drive against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to bust myths around vaccines and to inform people about the registration process on the digital vaccination platform, Co-WIN.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to activate the digital platform Co-WIN to facilitate smooth implementation of India's ambitious inoculation campaign on January 16.

Co-WIN, which stands for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, is an extension of the government’s eVIN network. It will be launched solely for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination drive to track and monitor beneficiaries across the country. Registration on the Co-WIN app is mandatory to receive a vaccine.

Initially, however, the accessibility of the Co-WIN app will be limited to the healthcare staff to enable them to provide a database regarding their vaccination and receive information around it. However, the government may roll out the app for general use within a month.

Read | Co-WIN app to be made available to public in a month: Report

Highlighting that it is mandatory for everyone to register on the app in order to receive a jab, the Harsh Vardhan said that the platform will be available to people in a month for self-registration.

2 days to go!#COVIDVaccines are being shipped across the country as we are all set to begin the world's largest #COVID19 immunization program. Here are some #COVIDVaccination FAQs so you all can #StayInformedStaySafe!@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/EdXRI9nN01 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 13, 2021

Read | Here's who shouldn't be taking Covid-19 vaccine

It is mandatory to provide a photo ID while registering on the app and the same needs to be produced at the time of vaccination at a session site. In a tweet, Vardhan gave a list of valid photo identification that can be used for the process. These include:

-Passport

-Driving License

-MNREGA Job Card

-Aadhaar Card

-Voter ID

-Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

-PAN Card

-Pension Document with Photograph

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

-Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

-Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

-Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State/Government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Vardhan also mentioned in his tweet that there is no provision of on-the-spot registration for the vaccines. “Only pre-registered Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries will be vaccinated as per their allotted date, time and schedule,” his tweet read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s vaccination drive on January 16 across the country, according to a statement from the PMO.