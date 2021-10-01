You have strangulated the city: Supreme Court pulls up Kisan Panchayat for 'blocking highways, roads'

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up Kisan Panchayat for approaching the court to continue the protests by blocking the National Highways in Delhi-NCR.

While hearing a plea to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, the apex court said, "You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest. This coaxing should stop. You have blocked highways and roads."

It further asked, "Once you have approached courts challenging the laws, what is the point of continuing the protests?"

