You have strangulated the city: Supreme Court pulls up Kisan Panchayat for 'blocking highways, roads'

You've strangulated the city: SC on farmer group's plea

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 01 2021, 11:21 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up Kisan Panchayat for approaching the court to continue the protests by blocking the National Highways in Delhi-NCR.

While hearing a plea to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, the apex court said, "You have strangulated the city and now you want to come inside the city and protest. This coaxing should stop. You have blocked highways and roads."

It further asked, "Once you have approached courts challenging the laws, what is the point of continuing the protests?"

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Farm Bills
Delhi
India News

