You will be shot if needed: Retd IPS officer to wrestlers

You will be shot if...: Retd IPS officer to wrestlers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2023, 06:33 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 06:33 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

In a tweet that now remains deleted, a retired IPS officer N C Asthana reacted to the ongoing wrestlers' protest in New Delhi saying that they will be "shot if need be".

"You will be shot, if needed. But not if you tell us to. We have just dragged and dumped you like a sack of garbage."

His tweet was strongly condemned. Wrestler Bajrang Punia took to twitter and said, "where should we come?, trust us we won't show you our backs and are willing to take the bullet in our heart."

WFI
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestlers
Delhi

