You will be shot if needed: Retd IPS officer to wrestlers

In a tweet that now remains deleted, a retired IPS officer N C Asthana reacted to the ongoing wrestlers' protest in New Delhi saying that they will be "shot if need be".
"You will be shot, if needed. But not if you tell us to. We have just dragged and dumped you like a sack of garbage."
His tweet was strongly condemned. Wrestler Bajrang Punia took to twitter and said, "where should we come?, trust us we won't show you our backs and are willing to take the bullet in our heart."
ये IPS ऑफिसर हमें गोली मारने की बात कर रहा है। भाई सामने खड़े हैं, बता कहाँ आना है गोली खाने… क़सम है पीठ नहीं दिखाएँगे, सीने पे खाएँगे तेरी गोली। यो ही रह गया है अब हमारे साथ करना तो यो भी सही। https://t.co/jgZofGj5QC
— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 29, 2023
