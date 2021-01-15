You'll no longer hear Amitabh Bachchan's voice in caller tune

You'll no longer hear Bachchan's voice in caller tune

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 15 2021, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 11:44 ist
Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: DH File Photo

The coronavirus public service announcement voiced by megastar Amitabh Bachchan that used to be heard by callers before phone calls connect has been replaced by a new one, a day before the Centre will start massive Covid-19 inoculation drive.

The new caller tune has a female voice and will be used for awareness about the Covid-19 vaccination drive, reported NDTV.

"The New Year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity," it says.

While spreading awareness about the vaccine, the new caller tune urges people to continue with the coronavirus protocols and precaution. It also asks the citizens to have faith in Indian vaccines and not believe in rumours.

The previous caller tune faced scrutiny on the grounds that the government engaged Bachchan for making people aware of preventive measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic while the superstar himself, as well as other members of his family, could not escape it.

A PIL was also filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to remove Bachchan’s voice from the caller tune.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Amitabh Bachchan
Coronavirus vaccine
Delhi High Court

