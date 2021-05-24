You'll soon be able to switch from prepaid to postpaid with just an OTP

Soon, you can switch from prepaid to postpaid via OTP

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady,
  • May 24 2021, 18:40 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 18:40 ist
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has proposed new guidelines for sim card conversion from prepaid to postpaid.

As per the new guidelines, users can convert from prepaid to postpaid through an OTP-based process.

Those who desired to change prepaid to postpaid billing have to send an SMS to their mobile service providers. Service providers will send an OTP for confirmation. Once the user resends the OTP to them, billing will be postpaid from prepaid.

The new system will avoid the users go through an existing lengthy process.

Once the new system is implemented, the process may be akin to the one that DoT had allowed a few years back for upgradation of SIM to 3G or 4G from 2G.
 

