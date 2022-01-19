Modi hails youngsters for queueing up to get vaccinated

Young, youthful India is showing the way in Covid vaccinations: PM Modi

The PM also stressed on the need to continue to adhere to safe practices and follow Covid-19 protocols

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 14:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

With over half of the 15-18 age group taking the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that "young and youthful" India is "showing the way." 

He also stressed that it was important to observe all Covid-19 related protocols.

Modi tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

 

He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India's fight against the pandemic as over 50 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

