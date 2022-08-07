Your medal calls for celebrations, not apology, PM Modi tells CWG bronze winner Pooja Gehlot

Calls for celebation: PM consoles wrestler Pooja Gehlot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 07 2022, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 15:33 ist
PM Narendra Modi and Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo and Twitter/ @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while congratulating all the Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal winners from India, cheered wrestler Pooja Gehlot for her broze medal as she apologised to the nation for not bringing home the gold medal.

"Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology," Modi tweeted, tagging a video of Pooja who got emotional after winning a bronze medal in the women's 50-kg freestyle wrestling.

"Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!" Modi said.

So far, India has bagged 40 medals in CWG 2022.

Narendra Modi
India News
Sports News
Commonwealth Games
CWG
CWG 2022

