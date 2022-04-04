Youth attacks security personnel at Gorakhnath Temple, injures two cops

Two PAC jawans were injured after they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a youth at the entry gate of the famous Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, the hometown of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, about 300 kilometres from here.

According to the police officials, the youth, identified as Murtaza Abbasi, a chemical engineer and a resident of Gorakhpur town, also suffered injuries in a scuffle with the cops, who managed to overpower him. Abbasi was arrested and admitted to the hospital.

The incident was being investigated by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of the state police, the officials said.

The incident happened late on Sunday evening when the Temple, which was the headquarters of the 'Nath Sect' of Hinduism and was headed by Adityanath, was filled with devotees and tourists. Abbasi attacked the cops when they tried to stop him from checking at the entry gate.

Police said that Abbasi, who lived in Mumbai and had studied chemical engineering in Mumbai, had arrived in the town on Sunday. ''He appears to be suffering from some mental disorder.....he had lost his job a few days back and was upset,'' said a senior police official in Gorakhpur on Monday.

A video that went viral on social media platforms showed the youth, carrying a 'sickle' type weapon and rushing toward the security personnel shouting religious slogans. ''I want you (cops) to shoot me'', the youth shouted. The cops were seen running to get away from him. Two PAC jawans, who tried to overpower him, suffered injuries.

Sources said that Abbasi's family resided in the city and owned a nursing home. The cops also quizzed his family members. ''We are trying to ascertain if he had an accomplice and whether there was any foreign connection to the incident,'' said the official.

Officials said that someone had, in February this year, threatened to trigger a blast at the Temple following which the security had been tightened at the Temple complex.

Plans were underway to augment security at the sprawling complex. There were plans to increase the number of watchtowers from nine to 14, sources said. Currently around 900 security personnel were deployed at the temple which also had a control room and a bomb disposal squad was also stated there permanently.