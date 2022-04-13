Youth Cong protests, demands Eshwarappa's resignation

Youth Congress protests outside Amit Shah's residence, demands Eshwarappa's resignation

Led by Youth Congress president B V Srinivas, the activists shouted slogans against the BJP and the Minister while holding Eshwarappa responsible for the Santosh Patil's suicide

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 15:26 ist
Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV with members raise slogans during a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence demanding the resignation and arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, over the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Credit: PTI Photo

Youth Congress on Wednesday staged a protest near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence demanding the immediate sacking of Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa after the suicide of a contractor who accused him of corruption.

Led by Youth Congress president B V Srinivas, the activists shouted slogans against the BJP and the Minister while holding Eshwarappa responsible for the suicide of Santosh Patil, the contractor who died by suicide.

Srinivas demanded that a sitting judge of the Supreme Court should lead the inquiry against the BJP leaders, from Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to ministers and others.

"Why is the Karnataka Chief Minister keeping silent? Who is he trying to save? A BJP worker died by suicide because of the BJP's 40% commission government. The Prime Minister and Home Minister are also silent," Srinivas said.

"We demand that Eshwarappa should be sacked immediately. He should be arrested immediately," he said. Patil has allegedly claimed that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death.

