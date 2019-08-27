Youth kills lover with handkerchief

A young man killed his lover using his handkerchief as he suspected that she was getting close with another man. The incident took place in Kuppinakuntla of the Penuballi block of Khammam district in Telangana.

Nitin, a 20-year-old student, allegedly killed his old classmate Kaveti Tejaswini by strangulating her, after an hour of unsuccessful persuasion to convince her to keep away from the other guy.

After committing the crime he returned to his hostel and remained normal. After two days, the police detained him on Tuesday morning with the help of call records in the victim’s mobile.

Sattupalli police said that 20-year-old Tejaswini, a polytechnic dropout, had gone missing since Sunday evening. Her parents lodged a complaint with the police. Special teams were formed. Police found repeated phone calls from Nitin on her mobile phone which were traced to Nitin who was in the college hostel where he is doing his BTech.

He reportedly admitted to his crime and dumping the body on a hillock. The police recovered the girl's dead body based on his admission.

According to the police, Nitin was in love with her since their polytechnic days. He later joined BTech in another college, while she dropped out of college.