Youth loses job due to Covid-19, poses as Amit Shah's secretary to get one

He lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic and was desperately in need of one. Nothing was forthcoming and the 25-year-old youth from Rajasthan devised a circuitous route only to land in a police net.

Sandeep Chaudhary, who holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Education (BEd), was arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch accusing him of posing as the private secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking Ministers in Haryana and Rajasthan to give a job to him.

Chaudhary, who hails from Mundawar in Rajasthan's Alwar, was working in Hero Honda in Dharuhera but had lost his job during the pandemic, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Police action following the Ministry of Home Affairs filing a complaint with Delhi Police claiming that one person posing as private secretary to the Home Minister was calling the Haryana Labour Minister Anup Dhanak and Rajasthan Law Minister Tikaram Julie for giving a job to a person.

During questioning, the official claimed, Chaudhary told police that he thought of getting a job in a factory in Rajasthan or in Haryana's industrial areas.

For this, he allegedly procured a SIM of MTNL in the name of his girlfriend. A technical surveillance and investigation led the police to Chaudhary.

Police said the investigators have recovered a mobile phone and the SIM card he used for calling the ministers.