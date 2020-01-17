Youth Parliament Programme set to go online

The annual Youth Parliament Programme run by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs every year is set to go online as the country celebrates 70th anniversary of adoption of the Indian constitution.

The Ministry of Parliament Affairs has partnered with the Human Resource Development Ministry for making the programme online through the web portal of the National Youth Parliament Scheme.

The off-line Youth Parliament programme is being implemented since 1966 in schools under the Delhi's Directorate of Education, NDMC schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and universities and colleges.

"Around 18,000 students of 300 educational institutions participate through off-line Youth Parliament programme every year. So far, the programme was organised in competition format which was limiting the participation of the institutions and thus not fulfilling the core purpose of the scheme in the desired manner.

"For overcoming this limitation, which is impeding the expansion of the scheme, the ministry has developed a web portal of the National Youth Parliament Scheme to increase the coverage of the programme manifold to hitherto untouched sections and corners of the country," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the web portal in November last year on the occasion to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Constitution being celebrated as 'Samvidhan Diwas'.