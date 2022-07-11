YouTuber Gaurav Taneja gets bail

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja gets bail

On Saturday, Taneja's followers allegedly created a ruckus at the Noida Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 14:52 ist
Gaurav Taneja. Credit: IANS Photo

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Taneja's followers allegedly created a ruckus at the Noida Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday.

Taneja's wife, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, had invited the followers to his birthday celebrations after which people in hundreds gathered there.

The commuters had a harrowing time as Taneja's followers blocked the road triggering traffic disruptions on Saturday afternoon.

A complaint was lodged against the YouTuber after which police swung into action.

Accordingly, Noida Police registered an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently, he was arrested for violating Section 144 of the CrPc.

Notably, Taneja is a famous YouTuber who goes by the name Flying Beast.

His wife Ritu Rathee Taneja is also a social media influencer and a pilot.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

