YS Sharmila detained during protest march to Parliament against KCR govt, Kaleshwaram 'scam'

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by police on Tuesday while holding a protest march against Telangana's KCR government in Delhi over the Kaleshwaram 'scam'.

"India has seen many big scams. I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to the Parliament to show how big how big this scam is," she said.

Sharmila has alleged that there are many irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.