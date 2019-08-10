YSRCP MP vents anger on Kia Seltos' bonnet

The otherwise low key launch of Kia Motors Seltos car at the Anantapur plant on Thursday last would have gone unnoticed, as the Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy stayed away from the programme.

However, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav created enough ripples by shouting at the company officials at the programme and venting out his anger in the form of words on the bonnet of the first ever car launched by the company in India.

The Hindupur MP first misbehaved with Kia Motors representatives. Madhav spoke rudely with a Kia official when he was not invited onto the dais. “I will see that you bow your head in front of Jaganmohan Reddy. I will complain this matter to him, You (Kia) are still dreaming that you are in Naidu’s rule, wake up,” Gorantla warned the key official of Kia operations in India.

Gorantla was angry that he could only see non-locals at the sprawling car manufacturing plant located in Erramanchi village of Penukonda block. The MP expressed his anguish by scribbling on the bonnet of the car when the dignitaries were asked to sign on it, with a white marker pen. The MP didn’t consider the fact 75% reservation to locals was a recent enactment.

“Car roll out - our young people ruled out here... sorry,” he wrote and signed on the bonnet of the new car. Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy wrote “great event” and Nagari MLA and APIIC Chairperson R K Roja scribbled “all the best.”

When the media asked about the unsavoury behaviour, Roja blamed the TDP government for not ensuring jobs to the local people. The Hindupur MP said that the company which has taken huge tracts of land for their plant have failed to provide employment to locals. The YSRCP government is also unhappy as there was no mention of the CM’s name in the Kia global press release.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be unhappy with the event and seems to have asked the Hindupur MP to meet him. Meanwhile, former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu objected to the claim of Jaganmohan Reddy that his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was instrumental in bringing Kia to the dry land of Anantapur. “One YSRCP MP threatens Kia officials and others book cases against Kia,” Naidu pointed.