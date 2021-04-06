YSRCP rebel MP seeks cancellation of Jaganmohan Reddy's bail in DA case

YSRCP “rebel” MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has petitioned the CBI court to cancel the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Jagan, arrested in the disproportionate assets case by the CBI in May 2012, is out on bail since September 2013.

Jagan has not been attending the court hearings in the special CBI court in Hyderabad since he became the Chief Minister in May 2019, which the MP said has affected the case trial.

On Tuesday, addressing reporters in New Delhi, the Narsapuram Lok Sabha MP said that Jagan, “who is the accused no.1 in 11 charge-sheets,” should “attend the court hearings regularly so that the issue can be settled at the earliest.”

“We are confident that you did nothing wrong. But by avoiding the trial, space is provided for more accusations. I hope you will be freed from all the charges soon,” Raju said while stating his petition as part of “his effort to protect the party, democracy.”

Raju went further and suggested Jagan to consider placing his wife Bharathi, sister Sharmila or mother Vijayamma in the CM seat while he deals with the case.

“Like J Jayalalithaa, or Lalu Prasad, you too can decide on a standby, it can be your wife, sister or mother.”

Raju reminded that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had to resign recently after the initiation of a CBI probe against him by the courts.

An industrialist, Raju began his political career with the YSRCP, when the party was launched a decade ago. However, he moved on to the BJP and later to the TDP. Just ahead of the last general elections, Raju rejoined the YSRCP and won from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat in April 2019. Soon after, Raju turned critical of the party, the CM's decisions, government functioning on various issues and earned the leadership's ire.

In June last year, averring threat to his life from his own party members, Raju wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking protection, alleging Andhra Pradesh Police's inaction on his complaints.

Soon after, the YSRCP parliamentarians led by their leader Vijayasai Reddy met the Speaker seeking disqualification of Raju on the charges of anti-party activities.

On Tuesday, Raju stated that Jagan accommodated several of the co-accused in the DA case in various important positions in his government.