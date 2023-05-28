Yuva Sangam great initiative to promote people-to-people connect: PM

Yuva Sangam promotes people-to-people connect: PM Modi

Nearly 1,200 students have already visited 22 states in the first phase of this programme, Modi said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 12:40 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 13:37 ist
In episode 101 of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', Modi also interacted with some participants of the 'Yuva Sangam'. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Education Ministry's youth exchange programme 'Yuva Sangam' as a great initiative to promote the country's diversity and people-to-people connect.

In episode 101 of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', Modi also interacted with some participants of the 'Yuva Sangam' and asked them to write blogs on their experiences so that others can also know about it.

The youth exchange programme provides an opportunity for students from one part of the country to visit other parts and understand their culture and heritage.

The aim of this initiative is to promote people-to-people connect and our diversity and nearly 1,200 students have already visited 22 states in the first phase of this programme, Modi said.

"Today's episode of Mann ki Baat marks the start of its second century. The entire country came together for the special 100th episode last month. When it was broadcast, a large number of people from across the world listened to it despite living in different time zones. Many people have also done a constructive analysis of Mann ki Baat," he said.

India News
Narendra Modi
Mann ki Baat

