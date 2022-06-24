Z category security cover for Yashwant Sinha

A higher Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has also been accorded to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 12:21 ist

The Centre has extended a Z category cover of armed CRPF commandos to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, officials said on Friday.

The squad has taken over the task after the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to ensure protection to the 84-year-old Sinha.

The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Sinha whenever he moves across the country, they said.

Also Read: Yashwant Sinha stops in his tracks as JMM tilts towards throwing weight behind Droupadi Murmu

A higher Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has also been accorded to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Sinha is expected to file his nomination on June 27 following which he will travel across the country seeking votes in his favour.

The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21.

Kovind's term will end on July 24. 

India News
Yashwant Sinha
Presidential Elections

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

