News Live: South Korea fines Mercedes $16.9 million over emission rules breach

South Korea fines Mercedes $16.9 million over emission rules breach
South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Monday it decided to fine German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit 20.2 billion won ($16.9 million) for false advertising tied to gas emissions of its diesel passenger vehicles.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Mercedes had tampered with pollution mitigation devices by installing illegal software in its vehicles, making them perform at lower levels in ordinary driving conditions than during certification tests. A total of 15 Mercedes models had such software installed, it said.
09:39
In Philippines election, late dictator's son aims to restore family pride
As frontrunner in the Philippines' presidential race, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a "people power" uprising ended his father's autocratic rule.
With official campaigning beginning on Tuesday, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 64, holds a double-digit lead in the polls, three months ahead of the May 9 elections.
His push for the presidency has been aided by what political analysts say has been a decades-long public relations effort to alter public perception of his family and supporters. Critics accuse the Marcoses of attempting to rewrite history.
09:34
Srinagar acid attack victim being flown to Chennai for treatment
Srinagar acid attack victim is being flown to Chennai on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir government for specialised treatment of her damaged eyes.
"She is being flown to Chennai today. Four tickets have been provided to the victim's family. A doctor is accompanying the victim to Chennai hospital where she has been referred by a team of local ophthalmologists," an official told IANS.
09:34
3 charred to death in Purvanchal e-way accident
A Lucknow-based stationery shop owner and his two employees were charred to death when their car hit a divider and caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district late Sunday night.
The incident took place near milestone 127 under Gosaiganj police station. The deceased were identified as Aditya Kothari, who was owner of the stationery shop in Aliganj area.
The other two were identified as Pankaj Kashyap and Vikram Singh. The police, however, were not able to ascertain the ages of the deceased.
09:25
Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from February 21
Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the threat of the new coronavirus.
Rajasthan govt to sign MoUs of Rs 3.05 lakh cr for renewable energy
The Rajasthan government will besigningMOUswith major players in therenewableenergysector, capturing investment ofRs3.05lakhcrore under Invest Rajasthan Campaign.
The companies that will besigningMOUsor letters of intent are five PSUs, including NTPC, NHPC, SJVN Limited, THDC India Ltd., SECI and private players such as Reliance, Axis and SAEL, according to an official statement.
07:27
Student bodies to hold demonstrations demanding reopening of DU
Variousstudentsorganisations will stage protests todemandthereopeningof the Delhi University (DU), after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) gave a go-ahead to resumption of offline teaching in higher educational institutions from Monday.
Thestudentoutfits said the campus has been closed for almost two years now and as a result, the "standard of education has gone down"
07:25
Covid: No weekend lockdown in J&K; night curfew relaxed by an hour
With daily Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) on Sunday ended the weekend lockdown and gave one-hour relaxation in night curfew timings. Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,151 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in the past week, taking the infection tally to 4,46,648 while nine more deaths linked to the virus pushed the overall fatalities to 4,715.
India's daily Covid-19 cases dip below 1 lakh
India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1 lakh on Monday as the nation reported 83,876 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Read more
South Korea fines Mercedes $16.9 million over emission rules breach
South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Monday it decided to fine German carmaker Mercedes-Benz and its Korean unit 20.2 billion won ($16.9 million) for false advertising tied to gas emissions of its diesel passenger vehicles.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Mercedes had tampered with pollution mitigation devices by installing illegal software in its vehicles, making them perform at lower levels in ordinary driving conditions than during certification tests. A total of 15 Mercedes models had such software installed, it said.
In Philippines election, late dictator's son aims to restore family pride
As frontrunner in the Philippines' presidential race, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a "people power" uprising ended his father's autocratic rule.
With official campaigning beginning on Tuesday, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 64, holds a double-digit lead in the polls, three months ahead of the May 9 elections.
His push for the presidency has been aided by what political analysts say has been a decades-long public relations effort to alter public perception of his family and supporters. Critics accuse the Marcoses of attempting to rewrite history.
Srinagar acid attack victim being flown to Chennai for treatment
Srinagar acid attack victim is being flown to Chennai on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir government for specialised treatment of her damaged eyes.
"She is being flown to Chennai today. Four tickets have been provided to the victim's family. A doctor is accompanying the victim to Chennai hospital where she has been referred by a team of local ophthalmologists," an official told IANS.
3 charred to death in Purvanchal e-way accident
A Lucknow-based stationery shop owner and his two employees were charred to death when their car hit a divider and caught fire on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district late Sunday night.
The incident took place near milestone 127 under Gosaiganj police station. The deceased were identified as Aditya Kothari, who was owner of the stationery shop in Aliganj area.
The other two were identified as Pankaj Kashyap and Vikram Singh. The police, however, were not able to ascertain the ages of the deceased.
Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from February 21
Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the threat of the new coronavirus.
Read more
Rajasthan govt to sign MoUs of Rs 3.05 lakh cr for renewable energy
The Rajasthan government will besigningMOUswith major players in therenewableenergysector, capturing investment ofRs3.05lakhcrore under Invest Rajasthan Campaign.
The companies that will besigningMOUsor letters of intent are five PSUs, including NTPC, NHPC, SJVN Limited, THDC India Ltd., SECI and private players such as Reliance, Axis and SAEL, according to an official statement.
Student bodies to hold demonstrations demanding reopening of DU
Variousstudentsorganisations will stage protests todemandthereopeningof the Delhi University (DU), after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) gave a go-ahead to resumption of offline teaching in higher educational institutions from Monday.
Thestudentoutfits said the campus has been closed for almost two years now and as a result, the "standard of education has gone down"
Covid: No weekend lockdown in J&K; night curfew relaxed by an hour
With daily Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) on Sunday ended the weekend lockdown and gave one-hour relaxation in night curfew timings. Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,151 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in the past week, taking the infection tally to 4,46,648 while nine more deaths linked to the virus pushed the overall fatalities to 4,715.