Net bowler hit on the head by Warner

In a freak incident, a net bowler of Indian origin Jay Kishan Palha, who was helping out Australia during their practice, was hit smack on his temple by a David Warner shot on his follow through. He was treated immediately by the medical staff present at the ground and later stretchered off to a hospital. The ICC media manager at the Oval said, “Palha was conscious and smiling before he left.”

The incident, however, has left Warner “pretty shaken”, according to Australia skipper Aaron Finch. “The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment,” Finch said. “He's obviously been taken off to the hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything is okay. But yeah, Dave was pretty shaken up, no doubt. It was a decent hit to the head. Yeah, hopefully, everything keeps going well for the youngster and he's back up and running shortly. Yeah, it was tough to watch.”

Finch was also asked if there can be safety measures around the net to protect the bowlers and if he has thought about it in the past.

“Well, it's quite rare that somebody gets hit, and it's obviously very unfortunate,” he began. “The medical staff that were on hand, obviously our own medical staff, doctor and physio and also the medical staff, paramedics at the ground, did a great job in being there very quickly to assess and make sure that all the right protocols and right processes were put in place. It is a difficult one because you get some guys that are coming in and who probably aren't as well-equipped with their game to be able to deal with that. That's a tough one. I haven't thought about it a hell of a lot, to be honest. It's a tough one to answer,” he observed.

It can be noted that umpire Bruce Oxenford has been wearing self-designed safety gear in the shape of lollypop since 2015 to protect himself from being struck by straight shots.