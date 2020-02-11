Delhi Election Constituency-wise Result Live: AAP garners 52.26% votes, BJP 40.11%, Congress 4.17%

The counting of the Delhi Election votes began at 8 am. The early trends showed AAP leading with 50 plus and BJP with 16. Congress opens account with one seat. The results for 70 Assembly constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be declared today. The Delhi Election 2020 polling took place on February 8 with a voter turnout of 62.59%. Who will rule Delhi? Will AAP reign supreme? Will BJP's nationalistic appeal get through? Will Congress make a surprise re-entry? To find out, stay tuned to Deccan Herald for all the live updates.
In Model Town, AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi leading by 4520 votes against BJP's Kapil Mishra, who was a former AAP MLA.
Congress' Alka Lamba trails in Chandni Chowk
In Chandni Chowk, AAP's Prahlad Sawhney extends his lead against Congress' Alka Lamba by 12263 votes.
Sawhney and Lamba represented Chandni Chowk earlier. Sawhney, a former Congress leader, joined AAP before the elections while Lamba left AAP to join Congress.
EC updates all 70 seats. By the end of the first round of counting, AAP is leading in 52 seats BJP in 18.
At 10:52 AM, AAP has garnered 52.26% votes as against BJP's 40.11% and Congress' 4.17%.
Delhi Election Result: AAP paces ahead with 50 seats leading in first round of counting
As per Election Commission trends, AAP is leading in 50 seats while BJP is ahead in 19 seats. Trends for one seat, Okhla, has not been updated by EC, as of now.
Okhla AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan tweets that his lead after 5 rounds of counting was 22,000. This would take AAP tally to 51, as per latest trends.
AAP's Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji Constituency against Dharambir Singh of BJP by a margin of only 11 votes.
Meanwhile,Aam Aadmi Party's Pramila Tokas leading from RK Puram andJarnail Singh leading from Tilak Nagar after first round of counting.
Delhi Election Result: AAP leads in 50 seats, BJP in 18
In Seemapuri, LJP candidate Sant Lal trailing by 5,271 votes against AAP's Rajendra Gautam.
LJP, which is fighting one seat, is in alliance with BJP.
At 10:22 AM, AAP has garnered 51.07% votes as against BJP's 41.30%. Congress has 4.29% votes, at present.
In Okhla (where Shaheen Bagh is located), AAP's Amanatullah tweets that after 5 rounds of counting he is leading by 22000 votes.
In Badarpur where AAP replaced sitting MLA N D Sharma, its candidate Ram Singh Netaji, a former Congress leaders, ahead by 3,085 votes.
Sharma who contested on a BSP ticket gets only 78 votes,so far.
Delhi Election Result: Here are your updates for Delhi's results Constituency-wise
Delhi Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal extends his lead by 4,387 votes
Arvind Kejriwal extends his lead by 4,387 votes against his closest rival BJP's Sunil Yadav. Kejriwal so far bags 7,820 votes. BJP 3,433 votes and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal 652
Hello readers!
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the results for 70 Assembly constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 that will be declared today. Stay tuned for live updates.
JD(U), which is in alliance with BJP, trailing in two seats it is fighting.
In Burari, JD(U) candidate Shailendra Kumar trailing by 3,878 votes against AAP's Sanjeev Jha
In Sangam Vihar, AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya leads by 1910 votes against JD(U)'s Shiv Charan Lal Gupta.
Congress' Poonam Azad, wife of cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, bags 184 votes as of now as against AAP's 4,155 votes and BJP's 2245.
Delhi Election Result: AAP picks up its pace, leads in 22 seats; BJP in 14
AAP picks up its pace, leads in 22 seats; BJP in 14.
In Mangolpuri, AAP's Rakhi Birla, Deputy Speaker, leads by 302 votes.
AAP's Dilip Pandey, one of the prominent candidates, leading in Timarpur by 1,599 votes.
BJP sitting MLA O P Sharma leads in Vishwas Nagar by 534 against AAP's Deepak Singla.
In Sangam Vihar, AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya leads by 1910 votes against JD(U)'s Shiv Charan Lal Gupta.
Congress' Poonam Azad, wife of cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, bags 184 votes as of now as against AAP's 4,155 votes and BJP's 2245.
AAP's Raghav Chadha leading in Rajinder Nagar against BJP's R P Singh by 2,359 votes.
In Gandhinagar, prominent Congress candidate Arvinder Lovely trailing by 3,052 votes against AAP's Naveen Chaudhary. Lovely was a former minister in Sheila Dikshit government and had represented Gandhinagar previously.
In Karawal Nagar, prominent AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak trailing by 698 votes against BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht.
In Krishna Nagar Anil Goyal of BJP leading against AAP's SK Bagga by 391 votes. Congress candidate and former Minister AK Walia is a distant third.
Delhi Election Result: Here is your Data Hub for all the updates on the Delhi Election Results 2020
Delhi Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal leads by 2,026 votes in New Delhi seat
AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 3,775 votes in New Delhi seat against BJP'sSunil Kumar Yadav, who has1,749 votes, at present.
AAP and BJP neck in neck
Shoaib Iqbal of AAP leading in Matia Mahal by 15 votes.
Ashish Sood of BJP leading against AAP's Rajesh Rishi in Janakpuri by 484 votes.
In Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar of AAP leading by 98 votes.
In Mundka, BJP's Azad Singh is leading by 834 votes.
AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot now leading in Najafgarh by 85 votes.
Delhi Election Result: AAP and BJP lead in 10 seats, Congress still to open account
Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 10 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 10 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.
BJP candidate Lata leads in the Ballimaran constituency against AAP's Imran Hussain.
BJP's Ravinder Kumar leads in Bawana constituency against Jai Bhagwan of AAP.
Delhi Election 2020 result: 5 movies to set the mood for the big day
The result of the Delhi Election 2020, held on Saturday (Feb. 8), will be declared tomorrow (Feb. 11). While exit polls predict that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will return to power and get a second consecutive term, the deal will be sealed only when counting is done. With only hours to go, here are some captivating movies with political undertones to get you in the mood for the big day.
Read more
Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bhardwaj leading with a margin of 1505 votes from Greater Kailash constituency. (ANI)
Delhi Election Result Result: AAP and BJP lead in 4 seats each
The Election Commission of India shows in the initial trends that both AAP and BJP lead in 4 seats each.
Delhi Election Result 2020: Get updates of your constituency Live
AAP leads with 52 seats in the early trends and BJP in 18. Congress still in one.
Delhi Election Poll of Exit Polls: Exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the AAP
Delhi Election 2020: More women voters turn up to elect the CM
In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election 2020 polling, a higher number of women voters turned out to vote for the chief minister of the state. The gap between male and female voters also narrowed to a record minimum of 0.07 per cent.
Read more
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot trailing in initial trends.In Model Town, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, a former AAP MLA, is trailing.
AAP was shown to be leading with over 50 seats in the early trends.
Delhi Election Results 2020: Get the results for your constituency Live here
Counting of votes underway, visuals from a counting centre in Shastri Park. (ANI)
View Edit Revisions StoryQueue Key takeaways of Delhi Election 2020
Proving the predictions of exit polls to be true, AAP is so far leading in 54 seats. BJP, on the other hand, is leading in 16seats while Congress is yet to open their account. A clearer picture will unfold as the day progresses and the numbers begin to trickle in.
Read more
Delhi Election 2020: 10 things you need to know
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.
The counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am at 21 centres with the final result across the 70 constituencies expected to be announced by early afternoon. The votes were polled across 2,700 polling stations and 13,000 booths set up in the city.
Read more
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and Gopal Rai are leading in their respective constituencies.
Follow Deccan Herald's live coverage on Delhi Election 2020 Live here.
Get all the updates on the Delhi Elections 2020only onDeccan Herald.
Delhi election results: AAP candidates gather outside strong room in Maharani Bagh
AAP leads with 53 seats and BJP trails with 16 seats. Congress has one seat in hand.
Early trends show AAP leading with more than 50 seats
AAP has secured over 50 seats in the Delhi Election result's early trends of counting. BJP trails at a distant 15. Congress secures one seat.
The counting of the votes begins and AAP leading with 50 plus and BJP with 14 in the early trends. Congress opens account with one seat.
The counting of the votes begins and AAP leading with 50 plus and BJP is trailing with 14in the early trends. The Congress opens account with one seat.
AAP has secured a lower number of seats when compared to its whopping 67 seats in 2015.
In the early trends, AAP crosses the halfway mark with 41 leads. BJP trails with 13.
AAP jumps ahead with 34, BJP trails with 11.
AAP leaps ahead with 14 leads, BJP with 8, Congress and Others yet to open account
AAP and BJP open accounts, both lead with 2
Counting of votes begins for Delhi's 2020 Election.
Counting of votes begins, visuals from a counting centre in Maharani Bagh. (ANI)
Delhi election 2020: Delhi constituency-wise map: Find your constituency and check out the previous election winners and runners-up
Delhi Election 2020 Result: Find out the winners of the 2015 election here
Aam Aadmi Party office decked up ahead of the Delhi Election Results 2020. (ANI)
Delhi Elections 2020: How did Delhi vote? A look into past vote shares
The results for the Delhi elections 2020 is to be announced today. Let's look into how political parties fared in 2008, 2013 and 2015.
Read more
I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP: Tiwari
"I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats," says Manoj Tiwari. (ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in Kanpur worshipping. The counting of votes for all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am today.
Please do not find an excuse to blame EVMs now: Manoj Tiwari
"All these exit polls will fail ..
Save this tweet of mine ..
BJP will form government by taking 4 seats in Delhi .. Please do not find an excuse to blame EVMs now .." tweeted BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari.
BJP insiders 'dare' pollsters after 20% of vote share ‘missed’ by pollsters for Delhi polls, but the Aam Aadmi Party declares a 'runaway win', according to a Times Now.
Delhi Polls: What happens on counting day?
The strong rooms are opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers. The process is filmed. The Control Units (CU) of the EVMs are brought to the counting tables under continuous CCTV coverage.
Read more
Delhi polls: Security beefed up outside strong rooms ahead of the today's counting
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan and Jangpura candidate Praveen Kumar gather outside Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated 'Strong Room' to store EVMs used in the Delhi Assembly elections.Counting of the votes will be done today.
This year, Delhi saw a voter turnout of 62.59 percent, which was five per cent less than that witnessed in the 2015 Assembly elections. In absolute terms, however, the number of voters who exercised their franchise went up from 89.3 lakh to 92.5 lakh this time.
Over the last one month, the AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. With regards to statements made during election rallies, the Election Commission of India banned BJP’s two star campaigners — Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was also served EC notice over his ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe.
The counting of votes will being at 8 am, however, the counting of postal ballots may kick start earlier.
The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM. However, counting of the postal ballots may begin earlier. Prior to this, the Returning Officer of the constituency and the Assistant Returning Officer will take the oath to maintain the secrecy of voting and read it out aloud before the counting begins. According to the Election Commission (EC) guidelines, the process of counting votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin 30 minutes after this. The counting of postal ballots for each Parliamentary constituency will be taken up in one of the Assembly segment counting halls and in the remaining halls vote counting will begin at 8 am.
With the counting of votes scheduled to be held today, the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 to elect the next chief minister of the national capital will come to an end.