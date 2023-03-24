News Live: Miscreants throw acid on 36-year-old woman in Delhi
News Live: Miscreants throw acid on 36-year-old woman in Delhi
updated: Mar 24 2023, 08:11 ist
Track news updates from India and across the globe only with DH.
07:56
Miscreants throw acid on 36-year-old woman in Delhi
Unidentified miscreants threw acid on a 36-year-old woman who was standing with her son in Bharat Nagar area, splashes of acid also fell on her son. Personal enmity is suspected to be the likely reason behind the attack, according toDelhi Police.Probe is under way.
06:56
Current funding for Ukraine should last for much of the year - Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured members of Congress on Thursday that the billions of dollars already approved for Ukraine should last for much of the year, and insisted that measures were in place to ensure it is well spent. "I have 45 people at our embassy in Ukraine whose job is to oversee the expenditure of these monies," Blinken told a House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee at a hearing focused on the State Department budget request.
06:53
Los Angeles schools to reopen after three-day workers' strike
School will be back in session on Friday for 420,000 Los Angeles students after a three-day strike by education workers disrupted classes and social services in the second-largest school district in the United States.
The Los Angeles Unified School District and the Service Employees International Union Local 99 failed to reach an agreement during the work stoppage, which ended on Thursday with another day of picketing and rallies by striking bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other low-wage earners.
Miscreants throw acid on 36-year-old woman in Delhi
Unidentified miscreants threw acid on a 36-year-old woman who was standing with her son in Bharat Nagar area, splashes of acid also fell on her son. Personal enmity is suspected to be the likely reason behind the attack, according toDelhi Police.Probe is under way.
Current funding for Ukraine should last for much of the year - Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured members of Congress on Thursday that the billions of dollars already approved for Ukraine should last for much of the year, and insisted that measures were in place to ensure it is well spent. "I have 45 people at our embassy in Ukraine whose job is to oversee the expenditure of these monies," Blinken told a House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee at a hearing focused on the State Department budget request.
Los Angeles schools to reopen after three-day workers' strike
School will be back in session on Friday for 420,000 Los Angeles students after a three-day strike by education workers disrupted classes and social services in the second-largest school district in the United States.
The Los Angeles Unified School District and the Service Employees International Union Local 99 failed to reach an agreement during the work stoppage, which ended on Thursday with another day of picketing and rallies by striking bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other low-wage earners.