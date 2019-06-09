No systematic approach in endo victims' rehabilitation

In a report submitted to the state government, Commissioner for Disabilities V S Basavaraju has said that the health and family welfare department has not followed a systematic approach in the rehabilitation of victims of endosulfan poisoning.

In the report, Basavaraju has said, “The department is found lacking in providing therapists and equipment needed to improve the health and bring endosulfan victims into the mainstream.

The department has also fallen behind in overseeing the activities and providing guidance to Seva Bharathi (Mangaluru-based a social pressure group entrusted with the responsibility of running the two daycare centres for endosulfan victims). The department only has the documents listing the names of endosulfan victims who receive a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 from the government.”

The report was based on the commissioner’s two-day visit to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts undertaken in January to ascertain the ground reality after DH published articles highlighting the pathetic situation of endosulfan victims in these

columns.

The commissioner, during his visit, had interacted with officials and parents. The report states that several departments, including women and child development, education departments, local Panchayats and others, have not shouldered any responsibility in the rehabilitation of the endosulfan victims.

The report also observes that the inmates in two daycare centres for endosulfan victims are deprived of integrated education and no creative programmes have been planned to realise the objectives behind the launch of the daycare centres.

Basavaraju, when contacted, said a report was also submitted to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil in this regard.